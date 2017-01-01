Moritz Daan

Moritz who previously founded and sold two online gaming companies started working in a full-time ASO role at SoundCloud in 2014. One of his first projects at SoundCloud was building out an A/B testing platform for testing App Store assets. Moritz soon started leading a growth team focused on International Growth at SoundCloud.



In 2016, he started his own mobile growth consultancy with mobile industry veteran Andy Carvell: Phiture. With Phiture, he’s helped over 30 apps such as Skyscanner, Headspace and Clue set up their ASO strategies.



Twitter | LinkedIn | Email Moritz